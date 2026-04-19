Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
7d

It’s a good idea, but I’m struggling to see how it would be able to facilitate laundering billions of stolen tax dollars to fugitive apparatchiks from the Biden regime?

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3 replies by Spiff and others
Susanne C.'s avatar
Susanne C.
7d

Excellent idea! I can think of lots of writers whose work I enjoy sporadically and would be happy to tip but not subscribe. We are heading into retirement and $5-7 per month adds up quickly.

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5 replies by Spiff and others
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