Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

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Realist's avatar
Realist
3d

"Much of what happens in Western democracies is narrative management."

Agree except they are not democracies.

"In Britain Nigel Farage of the Reform UK Party fulfils a role useful to the powerful despite being presented as a dangerous rebel. He mainly discusses illegal immigration and has ruled out mass deportations but is branded as right wing and anti-immigration."

That concept of controlled opposition is also used in the United States. Usually played out as good cop/bad cop, sometimes in the form of democrat vs republican or even intraparty.

As always, Spiff, a great analysis of the situation in Britain, and applicable to all of Western Civilization.

The only thing missing is a solution.

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Fabius's avatar
Fabius
2d

Good explanation of CD, but you misread Tommy R, Farage, and Lowe. They are all bought and paid for by the jewish state. There is not an honest bone in their bodies.

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