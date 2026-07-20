Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

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Realist's avatar
Realist
Jul 20

Excellent article.

"Nobody believes China is held together with belief systems. The Chinese are a distinct group."

Exactly, and the Chinese border is not open to just anyone.

"In practice Western nations have imported low-skilled people from the global south to drive down wages and create a permanent underclass who can be counted on to vote for more government, a ruinous mistake we may not recover from."

Excellent point.

Those who control the West are against national cohesion, which is the antithesis of their goal.

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3 replies by Spiff and others
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
Jul 20

Rats follow their nose. If one understands that, one also understands how to have migration without problems.

Caveat: no matter how many crows you put in the henhouse, you'll never get good eggs nor any poultry meat.

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