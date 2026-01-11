The current British Government, led by Kier Starmer, relies on the Muslim block to remain in power since they have abandoned their traditional supporters, the working class.

Muslim groups have agitated for years to establish blasphemy laws to prevent criticism of their religious views and practices.

Past attempts to outlaw “Islamophobia” have failed as they are too blatantly religious in a modern secular state that champions atheism and materialism.

New plans have been drafted to achieve the same outcome, a proposed law thinly disguised as hate speech and racial discrimination.

Criticism of Muslims and their behaviour, as well as disapproval of Islam and its non-European social practices, is to be outlawed. This is unprecedented in the West and especially shocking in Britain.

How did it come to this?

What we have learned

The drive to make blasphemy against Islam a crime in a modern Western country is shocking enough. But the silence from cultural critics is noteworthy as they are usually eager to condemn practices they consider backward, especially if they involve religious belief.

Where are the feminists, the defenders of children’s rights or the champions of fairness and equality? Where are the militant atheists so quick to trash peaceful Christianity but have nothing to say about people who want to dismantle the West in the name of a more aggressive religion?

Not one of them has objected to the notion of blasphemy laws. Those who expect a special place in our intellectual life remain silent.

None dare criticize the emergence of government-sanctioned intolerance or the cultural group driving it.

Consequently, we are learning some important lessons about modern Britain.

Immigrants actively reject British culture

Observers are criticized for calling out the behaviour of foreigners. We are told this is xenophobia as they are British like us. But their behaviour demonstrates a different reality, one our governing class is failing to prevent us noticing and discussing.

Immigrants are not adopting local customs, especially Muslims.

Special dietary restrictions are imposed on everyone without consultation, along with barbaric butchery practices that were previously banned as inhumane.

Many continue to dress like they live elsewhere. Women wear headscarves and increasingly more restrictive garments like burkas and hijabs, including full face coverings. The British High Street looks nothing like traditional Britain as a result.

There are a host of cultural practices alien to Europeans such as first cousin marriages that cause significant social and medical issues. Arranged marriages, polygamy and honour killings are never mentioned, but are also happening.

People correctly understand these as foreign. They conclude immigrant groups have failed to adopt our customs and openly reject them, even two or three generations in.

There is widespread awareness they are hard at work reproducing the dysfunctional homelands they left, including a corrosive tribal mentality known to destroy mutual trust, something few in Britain find acceptable.

The subjects of these observations want all discussion to be classified as hate crimes punishable with jail sentences, an example of moral and social cowardice alien to the British mind, something we instinctively ridicule as pathetic.

Our leaders are indifferent to the electorate and their needs

Immigrants are not the only group ignoring longstanding British norms. Our leadership caste is the same.

Politicians, media pundits and academia are foremost among them. Well publicized manifestos are blatantly ignored as politicians gain power. They no longer even feel the need to pretend to stick to the plan.

The media distort and obfuscate their own commissioned polls that demonstrate their pet projects like diversity and climate are comprehensively rejected by a majority of the populace. They enthusiastically run cover for catastrophic government policies destroying our nation.

There is minimal reporting of protests and legal challenges to unpopular societal changes despite widespread coverage on social media platforms. When reporting becomes unavoidable we have become used to manipulation and bias, with official narratives openly promoted even when they contradict observable facts.

Everything they do is tainted with an activist mindset inappropriate to journalism where even mild criticism of liberal ideas is treated as extreme hate.

It is increasingly obvious the media are a significant element in our downfall. They have fully embraced much that is destroying us and they act as voluntary enforcers of unpopular ideas rejected by the majority. A reckless position given they are the most visible layer of the establishment.

Academia is equally incautious. As the universities decline the academics too have dug in and embraced the destruction of British culture as their guiding light. Decolonization is an invented concept that both puzzles and angers the majority of Britons who are proud of their history and are tired of it being destroyed by people we financially support.

In this they are typical of the layer that comprises our leadership class. They seem divorced from anything resembling normality and are tone deaf to criticism.

Every one of these groups are aggressively pro-immigration and view any criticism of immigration policy or immigrant behaviour as dangerous racism and hate, a position they refuse to deviate from no matter what events unfold. Even the widespread concern around Muslim rape gangs was written off as racism despite it being known throughout the world as an act of systematic, targeted depravity.

The British people have been hostile to immigration for decades. Every chance we get to vote on it, every poll conducted, points in one direction, an end to all immigration, and increasingly calls to deport the immigrants en masse, including those born here.

This is rarely racial animosity, just acknowledgment the reality is brutally destructive to our country and way of life. We can sense the strife that is building under the surface. We see the decline already.

No one who lives in Britain can seriously claim a majority or even a sizeable minority want continued immigration. A very clear majority want an end to it all and a hard reset including some immigrant groups.

This is becoming impossible to ignore hence the panicking.

Instead of addressing these legitimate concerns our leaders are actively working on all manner of social controls that include digital IDs, energy and food rationing, and ultimately some kind of social credit system to keep dissident voices in line.

Blasphemy laws are entirely in keeping with the mentality of our technocratic leaders, despite their own secular beliefs. They instinctively welcome any section of the electorate agitating for more government control of our behaviour and thoughts no matter the basis.

All they have to do is disguise its religious nature and secularize it enough, which is why the new laws are being presented as hate speech or racism and not “Islamophobia”.

Power no matter the cost

We are learning British politicians will sell out the country to remain in power no matter what it does to us.

The current Labour government’s only consideration with buying votes from immigrants is what they can get away with while still maintaining the appearance of democratic norms.

The Labour Party negotiated deals with the Muslim Council of Britain to gain seats at the last election. It was understood the price was to criminalize criticism of Islam and its social practices. This is not a secret; Muslim groups boast about it online, although the traditional media shy away from discussion.

The Labour Party have embraced ethnic and tribal politics to retain power, a truly alien concept in Britain. Most would consider this treason.

Like the Democrat Party in the USA they have sold out the country to foreigners and continue to do so. Anything to gain and retain power.

The notion of maintaining our unique culture, or protecting ourselves from foreign influence or control, is irrelevant. Only votes matter, only volume matters. An easy calculation to make in those already committed to the destruction of Western culture anyway.

This is madness to ordinary people. It seems almost impossible to believe anyone would do this.

Nothing can hold this together

We must look beyond the power struggles of immigrants. They have just spotted a weakness in our system and intend to profit from it. Unlike our politicians they are honest about their intentions and their goals for Britain. They make no secret of their disapproval of our country and its culture.

It is our establishment, our leadership class, who have embraced deceit, obfuscation and fear as their position comes under scrutiny. A healthy society would simply say no to the introduction of blasphemy laws for any group, native or foreign. Until recently the very idea of blasphemy in Britain was considered laughable.

Alas, we are learning our ruling class are no longer British in their thinking or their actions. They have become the real aliens since they now fail to meet British standards of decency, fairness or common sense. There are no patriots among them. They are quite obviously embarrassed by our history and heritage. Cringe is their defining feature. They talk about Britain like it is some backward nation no one has ever heard of.

They are not our betters. They demonstrate their moral, psychological and spiritual weakness at every turn, all manifested in a fear of criticism, just like the foreign groups who recoil from scrutiny.

Only the truly beaten seek shelter from criticism. Only the pathetic imagine observation, noticing and commenting as hate. Only those unable or unwilling to reflect on their own objectionable behaviour want to be protected. It is the guilty who hide.

These are not the actions of the strong and have never been the habits of the British.

But the calls for blasphemy laws tell us something about the nature of multiculturalism. It requires too many changes from the natives, so it cannot succeed longterm.

This is ultimately what the establishment and their minions run from. At some level they know it cannot work. The visibility of the failures is now difficult to conceal. Few can make a positive case for this level of demographic change, not any more. It has been disastrous for the British, a view reflected in virtually every poll conducted about immigration.

The call for blasphemy laws is an act of desperation from a cultural group that cannot adapt to European life and openly reject it. It is therefore having the opposite effect. Normal people are asking why they need these protections at all? What are they trying to hide? Importantly, it prompts people to ask why they are trying to recreate the conditions of their homeland they fled from?

There have been many attempts to establish “Islamophobia” as a concept in Britain and all have failed. Despite being enthusiastically embraced by the media normal people reject it.

They instinctively understand the basis for Islamophobia is the belief the threat in Britain comes from dangerous white nationalist groups who irrationally hate Muslims. This is so evidently false it is routinely ridiculed here and in other European nations.

As the memes state, we are not erecting concrete bollards at Christmas markets to protect us from radical Anglicans or the Chinese. If white Europeans were the real threat to peace because of Islamophobia we’d need the concrete barriers at mosques where we have none at all.

This is widely understood except, it would seem, in those who rule us. Blasphemy laws are entirely fitting for people who view observation and commentary as an attack.

We are blaspheming by calling out the incompatibility of their ideas, their beliefs and their effect on British life. This applies equally well to the establishment as it does to hostile immigrant groups.

And maybe that is the real issue here. Those who fear blasphemy and those who intend to enforce it are more similar than they would wish to acknowledge.