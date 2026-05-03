Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

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William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
2d

I've been watching the UK and Canada, marveling at how far people will allow this to go. We have the same problem here in Minnesota, with Somalis. It is clear to me, most liberals in my State would give the whole State to third world immigrants. I shudder to think it could get considerably worse here.

It has made me exceedingly illiberal. I would support full remigration as the humanitarian option. God speed Spiff.

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
2dEdited

I agree completely. I had a very agreeable social life up until 2020, after which it became rather “strained”. I very much empathise with the non-conformist author of this piece: https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/listen-to-this-right-wing-granny-and-learn/.

The phrase “a narrow window of opportunity” in your final paragraph points to (though you would never guess it) perhaps the leading source of many of our problems. I’m referring to King Charles, the titular head of the British deep state. I elaborate in my comment posted somewhat off topic under David Turver’s latest post on offshore windfarm pricing: https://davidturver.substack.com/p/offshore-wind-farms-being-overcompensated?r=8t7a0&utm_campaign=comment-list-share-cta&utm_medium=web&comments=true&commentId=252934707

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