Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marvin's avatar
Marvin
3d

Good observation, Spiff. This is being studied scientifically as Evolutionary Mismatch theory.

Thanks to technological progress over the last few centuries, we changed our environments in such a way that previously healthy instincts now lead to dysfunctional behavior:

- taste for good food + abundance -> obesity instead of sustenance

- sexual urges + free infinity porn -> porn addiction instead of procreation

- information-seeking + attention hacking TV, apps, smartphones -> garbage instead of useful information

- the urge to satisfy needs + overabundance -> unbounded hedonism

- too much freedom & goodies -> loss of meaning

- the needs we could only satisfy collectively now can be satisfied individually -> loneliness

- my favorite: altruism + view of third-world suffering -> import infinity Bomalians -> collapse civilization

We can to a degree moderate these effects by recognizing them and rectifying them. The individual ones are doable, e.g. no unhealthy food at home, app/website/porn blocker, no TV at home etc. The collective ones are hard because most people don't think about this.

If we don't adapt, evolution will take care of it and regress civilization to a point where the instincts are adaptive again.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Spiff and others
David's avatar
David
3d

If only we had a rule book, or some kind of guide, a way to find the strength to take risks, trust others enough to start a family.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Spiff and others
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Spaceman Spiff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture