Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

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RussellCW's avatar
RussellCW
19h

Naive idealism: The domain of idealogues, eg socialists.

Cynical realism: This describes those who eg believe there is a climate crisis. There isn’t of course.

Conservatives tend to inhabit the middle ground. They witness the appalling effects of uncontrolled migration of incompatibles, & know it can, & is, destroying western cultures. But such migrants can be returned to their country of origin, solving the problem.

The extremes are generally inhabited by leftists.

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1 reply by Spiff
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
19h

This is where our pre-Christian ur-kultur and true heritage comes in:

We are Doomed, and that is why we fight.

Oden /knows/ - for certain, no avoiding it, no excuses, no nothing - that Ragnarök /will/ come, and that is why he fights against it. Tor fights Jormungandr and dies, and wins. Fenrir devours Oden, but Vidar stomps on the Wolf's lower jaw and breaks its neck and impales its heart.

Death and loss, life and victory, turning and turning like the Wheel of the Sun, our ancestors' oldest symbol for strength, victory and good.

Or Cú Chulainn (I was taught to spell it Cuchulain but apparently that's no longer correct?), who fights to his death tied to a standing stone so he will die on his feet while still standing.

Hektor, Akilles, or Aeneas escaping the ashes of Troy to go on to found Rome. Ilya Muromets, Susanoo-no-Mikoto, Enkidu and Gilgamesh, and so many others:

Doomed to Fate, yet fighting every step of the way and by fighting achieving victory no matter if they live or die.

The kenning of this is, that Doom does not mean "hopeless" or "the end"; Doom means that you have a Fate, that you are indeed Fated from birth and that the measure of your mettle is decided by how you hold yourself while shouldering this.

After all, the cost of life is pain.

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PS: What about a cynical idealist, or a naive realist? A cynic sees things as they are, so what happens if the cynic also holds an ideal to strive towards? Someone who is naive has the optimism and fantastical creativity of a child, and so what can come out of that someone also being a realist anchoring that naivite to reality?

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