Postcards from the Abyss

TriTorch
1d

The first thing a kidnapper does is gag the victim so they cannot sound the alarm. Give up your free speech and the freedom of the press at your peril. Once they are able to silence you, the game is over. The loss of all of your other freedoms will fall like dominoes after. Anyone that advocates to censor you, or to unmask your anonymity is your adversary. Treat them like one - no matter what else they say.

But why is it so vital and necessary for the combined monolithic apparatus of government, corporations, and NGOs, to brute force censor everyone while decimating the careers and reputations of the dissenters? Here is why:

The reason the First Amendment is prime directive order 1, is because it is the most important freedom we have for the same reason it is the first target an adversary subverts, disrupts, and destroys during a crime, a war, or a takeover—preventing a target from assembling, communicating, and organizing a response to an assault grants an enormous advantage to the aggressors.

"If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we will be led, like sheep to the slaughter." -Washington

And i am sorry to say it but this is where the rubber meets the road: The Second Amendment is second because it is the remedy for anyone trying to subvert the First.

Low Status Opinions
1dEdited

‘The individual decides without an umpire deciding for them.’

This is the very heart of it. The people in charge, our elite, however you want to define that, cannot bear the idea that they do not get to be the umpires.

They demand the power to adjudicate over an increasing number of areas in our lives.

Speech is the most important of these areas of course, because curtailing our freedom of expression stops us complaining about their overreach.

Thanks Spiff great article. 👍

