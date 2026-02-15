Postcards from the Abyss

Jake Wiskerchen
Top to bottom, this is extraordinarily well covered. I see much of this motif across the counseling profession (my profession) wherein the therapists defer to collectivism in order to avoid accountability and, in turn, avoid ruffling feathers of the in-group. This begins in the graduate programs that are soaked in postmodern deconstructionism, continues to the community providers and through to the licensing boards.

The thick irony, of course, is that the patients who seek us out want the exact opposite. They want personal agency, individual autonomy, and internal control locus. But the clinicians either cannot or dare not work that direction because it is either too foreign and thereby scary, or their simply too incompetent because they themselves don't practice it.

The ability to stand on one's own two feet and utilize millennia of resilience has been eroded throughout our schooling, labeled as "toxic masculinity" or "white supremacist" or some such other undesirable -ism, so the result is that no one wants to be accused of being the bad guy. That's why there's no pushback on this crap. The few of us who do it, or have done it, risk or experience social ostracization from peer colleagues, which we are told is a cardinal sin.

I decided many years ago I didn't particularly care about those opinions because they aren't the people I'm serving. And it turns out, I was right: the broader populace wants, craves, and in fact needs structure, anchoring, and direction. Unless they're firmly on the left, people are, broadly, sick and tired of deferring to the collective and eschewing personal accountability. Thousands of years of evolution cannot be so easily overridden and reprogrammed.

The problem is that the conservatives are usually not interested in fighting, so they just go along to keep peace but it is at their own peril. Now it seems they're waking up but lack the voice to say so because it's been two or three generations of having it stolen in the schools, from elementary through college. If reasonable people are to correct this trend, they will have to find their voice, and not only use it, but also recuit others to do so as well. This requires a courage to face down the fear of being namecalled, and an ability to withstand the narcissistic abuse that will inevitably accompany taking a stand.

Will we find enough people? It's hard to say, but I am simultaneously optimistic (due to what I'm seeing personally and professionally) and concerned, if for no other reason than our collective response to the Epstein files was a collective shrug rather than pitchforks and torches. I'm afraid we're too fat, dumb, and happy with our streaming services and instant delivery to be too bothered with any kind of pushback. As long as the bread and circuses continue, I don't know that we'll find the motivation en masse to do anything to prevent the inevitable downfall.

Martin Štěpán
The confusion here is the assumption that individual liberty is a right wing principle when that's what made the ground fertile for modern leftism in the first place. Individual liberty is the same thing as mass society, its true opposite is hierarchical and overlapping intermediate institutions that give individuals mutual obligations but as a result have some measure of sovereignty that an individual could never have. Family is the most obvious example, families are not free when every member does whatever he feels like but when fathers can coordinate them.

