Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

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William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
2h

It is quite amazing how easily the nature of so many women of the West has been hijacked by forces seeking their downfall.

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5 replies by Spiff and others
Realist's avatar
Realist
1h

Spiff, interesting article.

The abject stupidity of many whites will be the downfall of Western Civilization.

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1 reply by Spiff
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