If you embrace relaxed national borders, government handouts for foreigners, and believe the deportation of incompatible immigrants is inhumane, you must understand the world will think you are stupid and exploit you to the max.

The below video appeared on my feed. It shows an immigrant lady in Sweden explaining how she fleeces the Swedes of every benefit she can get her hands on.

A transcript is below the video.

I don’t belong here. I have not told you I belong here. That’s why I destroy and take so much. I can and collect all your tax money. All benefits that you can get here in Sweden. I use it to the max. To the max, and you can’t do anything about it.

The lady is showing a grasp of reality that clearly escapes Sweden’s dogooders.

Reality exists beyond the confines of your mind

Gratuitous picture of some dangerous right-wing Swedish extremists holding an unaborted infant that could very well grow up to question mass immigration into Sweden. How reckless.

The lady in the video is realistic about the world and how it works. Those who champion her arrival in Sweden and who believe such culture mixing can work are the delusional.

She herself is aware of their shortcomings and is happy to play along while retaining a clear-headed sense of realism.

The video demonstrates some basic facts ignored by Sweden’s policymakers.

Not everyone can become a Swede

She is not Swedish and is quite adamant about that. Civic nationalists take note. Most view belonging as genetic, cultural and geographic. This is especially true of tribal peoples, which is much of the world’s population.

In most countries showing up and even having kids does not provide citizenship, and for good reason. When people uproot themselves they don’t magically become someone new. None of us would become Chinese if we move to China. If we do not intermarry with natives nor would our children. They would remain an outpost of some other culture or people.

It is the immigrants and their descendants who tell us this the most despite the protestations of progressives. The children and grandchildren of immigrant groups who do not intermarry with native or indigenous citizens often report a strong sense of isolation and even rejection. They never feel they belong anywhere, a common effect of rapid, large scale immigration that leaves little time for assimilation and produces many cultural orphans in the process.

No shared cultural outlook

The woman in the video does not feel a common sense of civic pride with the Swedes. Welfare is on offer, so she takes it. The calculation is simple and direct.

Melting pot enthusiasts often assume a shared ethical outlook that is rarely witnessed in the world.

Concepts of morality vary across the globe, an obvious truism easily observed just by travelling.

It is easy to assume our own way of seeing the world is somehow universal, but this is never the case. Even in serious issues, like the mistreatment of women and children, views differ quite widely as do behaviours.

Many of these behaviours are easily visible too, so they must be ignored when they emerge. We have yet to see otherwise loud and prominent feminists tackle anti-female prejudice in immigrant communities. The subject is dismissed in favour of softer targets.

An external locus of control

Finally, the woman has no brake, no inner mechanism she can use to stop as she freely admits. She expects an outside force to do so and understands the Swedes lack this, so nothing is going to stop her, certainly not an innate sense of decency or connection with the generous Europeans who have given her a home. That is too abstract and cannot compete with the concrete opportunity before her. There is money on the table. That is as far as the thinking goes.

Her comments betray an external locus of control, something all too common even in our own societies, those with no inner regulatory mechanisms who require supervision. Our prisons are full of people like that. To import this is to invite dysfunction.

Unrest in Malmö after “extremists” burned a Koran.

These things are observable in one short video. It will not come as a surprise to the Swedes forced to live alongside immigrants like this in the cities. We have all seen the headlines from Malmö. But it will be less obvious to the strategists and policymakers who can usually avoid the consequences.

Video shows reality

The woman in the video appreciates reality in a way pro-immigration groups cannot. Their ideas are based on wishful thinking and she is the counter to that. Grounded, real, and indifferent to their beliefs about multicultural harmony.

To her they are suckers asking to be robbed blind. She expects to be stopped and perhaps deported. If they really cared they would prevent it from happening.

Obviously not all immigrants are like her. That is not the point. The point is the assumptions of pro-immigration groups are never examined even when they become obvious failures, and it is society that pays for this indulgence.

As those failures accumulate everyone buries their head in the sand. They have to because what else can they do?

The woman says an uncomfortable thing out loud, some don’t belong in open, high-trust societies with generous safety nets that can be gamed by the dishonest. They wreck them.

They have no inner mechanism preventing theft or exploitation. They have an opportunistic mentality alien to the European mind.

One look at her home nation will inevitably reveal what a society looks like when enough people like this share a territory. It won’t look like Sweden.

This does look like Sweden.

The woman is not working to bring about Sweden’s downfall. The blame is not really hers despite her actions and her awareness they cross a line. She is simply responding to incentives provided by others. It is them we must condemn.

The dogooders are unrealistic, suicidally so in some cases. They are unwilling to see the world as it really is. So they retreat into a fantasy which they defend by condemning those who point out their naivety. The noticers are evil fascists who hate foreigners.

That is why videos like this are so uncomfortable. She says what many in the West won’t despite the evidence; she doesn’t belong in Sweden. An obscenity to people who believe no human is illegal.

The woman in the video will likely view open borders and generous welfare for strangers as insanity, something her own people would never consider because they have a more realistic understanding of life. They have retained common sense.

And that is the real benefit of these episodes. They reinforce what we already know. Most progressive-left schemes are doomed because they ignore human nature and the behaviour it generates. Instead of accommodating this the progressive mind views it as a minor problem to overcome, a consequence of actually believing people can be blank slates.

Ironically if we spent more time listening to people like the woman in the video rather than dreamers in academia and politics, or their cheerleaders in the media, we might be able to secure our borders and return to more stable traditional societies.

Maybe the immigrant lady should run for office while she’s at it. Since she likes fleecing Sweden’s taxpayers she’d be in good company.