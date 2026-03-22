Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

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The Plucky Welshman's avatar
The Plucky Welshman
2d

It's been stated that fake meat causes cancer which oddly enough destroys the host. The same thing applies to mass migration.

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
2d

I had that argument with a techbro-progressive in 2020, about the EU trying to push through mealworms as food and as an additive to food (unlabeled of course, and fuck everyone with potential allergies).

He ran the spiel about climate, energy, space, nutritional facts, et cetera.

The counter I had (thanks to having talked about it with a lady born and raised in the DDR, that I l now - she's got a near-ESP like sense for "fascism-in-liberal-clothing"):

"Why not feed the mealworms to poultry instead? Geese, hens, pheasants, other birds. We can eat the meat, we can make kapons of the rooster-chickens, and we can eat the eggs."

Que stunned silence - an honest one. The guy is no idiot nor a grifter.

"You know, that's so obvious I've never thought about it that way! Haha!"

Put in as a condition for a migrant to be given residence, that they complete five years unpaid work as a state serf receiving only bed and board plus vocational training on the job as needed, and you'll applications drop to 1/1 000 000 of today's influx into the EU/Europe.

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