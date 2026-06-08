Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

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Mike Lynch's avatar
Mike Lynch
2d

It’s up to the people now. They have to determine what comes next - more of the same miserable globalisim or a return to National identity.

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18 replies by Spiff and others
Mick's avatar
Mick
2d

Everyone except the adherents to the cult can see that it is an unmitigated failure. But across the west, from LA to London, the political class is determined to burn it down in order to rule over the ashes. They refuse to see that they have imported tribes that will only allow them power for these few moments until they can replace them with their tribal leaders. As California is showing us, there is no possibility of successfully voting to change course, so what options are left to law-abiding people?

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