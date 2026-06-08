The liberal system in Britain has run its course. We have become exhausted with the dysfunction, chaos and decline it produces.

This is visible everywhere, from filthy streets and graffiti to economic stagnation and falling birthrates.

Our previously high-trust nation is now a babel of competing factions. It doesn’t look like Europe. The government and its agents view the native population with open disdain.

Despair lingers in our minds. The situation seems hopeless to many. The system itself is broken and no one seems to know how to fix it.

Few can live like this for long, and the British seem to be reaching the end of their patience.

White lives do not matter

Last week Britain reacted to the conviction and sentencing of a second-generation Indian who murdered a teenage boy.

Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old student, was killed by Vickrum Digwa, stabbed with an eight-inch ceremonial dagger Sikhs are allowed to carry with them.

When the police arrived at the scene the Indian told them he had suffered a racist attack, so the police handcuffed the barely conscious Nowak while dismissing his requests for help.

Despite Nowak telling the police he had been stabbed they took some time to recognize this and administer help. He died before an ambulance could arrive, while his murderer stood and watched, uncuffed. He had been stabbed five times.

To paraphrase Mark Nowak, his father, Henry did not die a dignified death. He had to plead for help.

Bodycam footage from one of the police officers who attended the incident. At this point Henry Nowak’s lungs were filling with blood due to a deep wound inflicted by Digwa. He died shortly after this.

There is much talk of anti-white bias in the police and other institutions. But if you watch the video the white police officers were largely indifferent. They themselves were white.

They are the product of a police force distorted by progressive-left ideas about race, ethnicity and culture. This affects how the police operate, even in violent situations. Equality narratives dictate all that they do.

In today’s Britain it does not pay to mistakenly handcuff a brown person. Do the same with a white person and nothing usually happens. The police officers who attended the incident know this well.

It is precisely this double standard that is being discussed, much to the disgust of the people who rely on liberalism.

Reality is real

When the details of the police’s mismanagement of the incident emerged after the conviction many became concerned about what they were hearing. Liberals, however, saw a chance to demonstrate their superior understanding of these matters with tone deaf pronouncements that misjudged the public mood.

A typical example came from a well-known radio host, James O’Brien at LBC, who dismissed public concerns as racists angry the police didn’t automatically presume that the brown people were the criminals.

The double standard on display, and the way it condemned a young man to death, was dismissed. The issue was framed as being about white racists, an almost impossible conclusion to draw from the events.

This person is currently Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister. He often mangles our history to demonstrate his liberal credentials. Lots of chatter about slavery. A lot less chatter about who abolished it.

In this we see the progressive distortion, the blindspot. These are the beneficiaries of the system, steeped in liberal catechisms they can no longer see. Everyone else has a problem because their enlightened vision can never be the problem.

Their limited mindset only allows them to see “far-right” agitation when the public are upset. This is understood as racist manipulation of the masses, not a spontaneous eruption of emotion, an effective rationalization to protect their own decaying positions from internal scrutiny.

When Nigel Farage addressed the Nowak murder in parliament, the lion’s den of liberal British values, he was openly booed by other politicians. He reminded them when the police put the interests of the natives second they must expect pushback, triggering an angry response.

Ethnic minority MPs accused him of racism, left-wing politicians accused him of stirring up hatred. Others clearly thought he was exploiting the situation.

Lots of this stuff is circulating. But there is a growing desperation to it. Farage politely summed up the nation’s frustration with two-tier policing and said nothing about immigration or race as such. But the histrionic response is partly because everyone knows multiculturalism has failed and cannot be fixed. Much of the obsession with race and equality is just the impossibility of making any of this work. Most police forces now ignore “hate crimes” too as the concept was unworkable, like much of the liberal system itself.

None of them were right. Farage reflected the mood of normal people well. The British are disturbed at two-tier policing, the disregard for Britons, the obsession with race, and the way racial characteristics are considered the most important aspect of a person on which life and death decisions can be made.

Numerous examples demonstrate a liberal system that promotes leniency for immigrants committing crimes and blatant hostility for the British, a situation even commented on by the United States’ Vice President and the State Department. Two-tier justice and anti-white bias is now endemic in many institutions and visible even across the Atlantic.

This is not speculation. Unequal treatment based on race, ethnicity and culture is official policy for every police force in the country. Many constabularies have been branded “institutionally racist” and all police officers must attend countless tedious diversity courses. They boast about treating non-whites differently. This is not a secret and nor is it hidden.

This is actual text from the official policy of the police force who attended the incident where Henry Nowak died. Note the term, producing equality of policing outcomes . If one ethnic group commit many more crimes the system must tackle this to equalize it. They expressly reject equal treatment, referred here as being colour blind. This is the insanity of the liberal system in full view. Equality of outcome can only ever be accomplished with coercion.

The imbalance is visible in the bodycam footage only released after an outcry from the public, including publicity from Elon Musk. The boredom, the unwillingness to challenge the non-white person, the disdain for a white teenager as he lay dying. They were taught to behave like this and it shows.

Attempting to dismiss these events makes our political leaders look increasingly detached from reality. The public have noticed. Their normal containment mechanisms are faltering.

Course correction

Liberalism is failing because it is wrong. Its ideas do not work.

Multiculturalism is a disaster. No one can now claim it a success. Erasing culture to create a global market of interchangeable people, places and identities doesn’t work anywhere.

This is especially pronounced in an ancient country like Britain with long-lived genetically stable populations who can trace their ancestry back many centuries and millennia.

Pretending different ethnic groups are identical is demonstrably untrue and increasingly visible to a majority as we mix with more foreigners whose distinct customs and behaviours are retained even after multiple generations.

Confused priorities abound in this era of endless rights. Most of us consider the police to have one primary focus, to maintain law and order. But Ms Heydari’s career prospects would be terminated were we to return to common sense. The British are constantly hassled with this kind of thing. The criminality of some minority groups is about our racism and not their behaviour. They seem oblivious as to how offensive this is to the British people.

These novel ideas and many others like them surround us and are heavily promoted so it can be paralyzing to recognize how false they are.

Liberals cannot see this. When policies and ideas fail it is blamed on insufficient zeal.

This is a classic method of coping for those who are unable to face reality. It has become a necessity in the West as our degraded leaders make astonishingly bad decisions even in the face of informed resistance.

The angry response in parliament summed up how sensitive our leadership class has become. We witnessed total dismissal of the death of Henry Nowak, anger at the scrutiny of their own policies, and contempt for the people they ostensibly serve.

Their reaction illustrates their dilemma. Advocates of our liberal system have a limited ability to absorb reality. They cannot course correct.

The death of Henry Nowak changes nothing for them. It is inconceivable this could mean multiculturalism is not working or that mass immigration may be unwise. This is unthinkable.

Individual rights trump all other considerations. Those who challenge this are the barbarians. It is they who belong in handcuffs.

Now scale this thinking up to a whole nation and we see why Britain is in steep decline.

We have ground to conquer

The progressive left are losing their battle with reality. They refuse to admit this failure, so they slip ever further behind. They cannot easily discuss serious issues.

We can occupy this ground they are vacating.

That may not seem like much but the British people have grown tired of the fantasies they are continually fed.

A multi-ethnic country that means violence, rape and the death of teenagers.

A multicultural parliament where 40 sitting MPs campaigned on one ticket, freedom for Gaza, a transparent example of their foreignness the media refuse to discuss as it embarrasses them.

An obsession with Net Zero that will bankrupt our nation while rivals build power stations.

A bureaucracy mesmerized by the promise of managerial control of every aspect of our lives from food to cars to the books we read like communist dreamers from a century ago.

No one asked for these initiatives, they have been imposed. Many have been vigorously opposed too, especially mass immigration. Few would want this world they have created.

This is real. It is on the British Government’s public website. Liberal progressive thinking on display. Ethnonationalism, the mechanism used to organize most countries today and almost all countries in history, is condemned. Living among people with whom you share language, religion, heritage, genes and cultural outlook is a dangerous idea to be supervised and abolished not preserved. This is how they actually think. This is what creates a nowhereland if we let them.

It may seem bleak, but the future is bright. Our governing elite do not govern well for the reasons stated. They can no longer tolerate reality.

But reality rolls on regardless like a steamroller, pulverizing bad ideas. That is what is happening here. The disintegration is the decline of their systems, not the people themselves. We are still here and going strong despite the shock of these events.

The death of Henry Nowak demonstrated the absurdity of just one aspect of the liberal system imposed upon the British and other Western nations. The rest of the system is no better.

Their ideas are divorced from real life and have serious consequences. Reality itself is destroying them. As more come to this conclusion the days of Western liberalism are coming to an end.