The future of Britain, and other multi-ethnic societies, will be decided by identity. The tribalism that comes with large scale immigration will end universality forever, a necessity in countries that reject homogeneity. Those who imagine business as usual when foreigners are now voting in ethnic blocs in our elections are naive.

A recent by-election in Gorton and Denton near Manchester, England, showed us the future of Britain. The seat was won by the hard-left Green Party and primarily voted for by Muslims, a group they have little in common with.

Right-leaning party Reform UK lost despite being widely tipped to take the seat from the incumbent Labour Party who run the current unpopular government.

It was an early victory for a new faction emerging in Britain, the Islamoleft alliance. An unholy combination of socially conservative Muslims and the unhinged left-wing gay foppery of today’s mutated communists. Both groups have an abiding hatred of the West, their only real connection.

Despite attempts to ignore it, the election is a taste of things to come. Multi-ethnic Britain will not be like traditional Britain. Identity will decide the future.

Voting irregularities

There was much gnashing of teeth in the aftermath of the election by the losers. Reform UK and the Labour Party complained of voting irregularities. What they meant was Muslims voted as a bloc, primarily directed via the mosques.

Numerous reports emerged of foreign men inside voting booths with their wives and other family members, telling them who to vote for, a criminal offence in Britain.

We even witnessed discussions of how poorly English was understood within the area, a topic normally off limits for the media.

Labour Party critics were upset to discover after years of intentionally importing an alien voting bloc just like the Democrats in the USA their charges ultimately chose another party to vote for.

It is widely understood the Muslims are abandoning Labour after securing support for Islamophobia laws at the last election. They got what they wanted and are now becoming big enough they no longer need the party, although so far have been prevented from creating an Islam party.

The Green Party, with their abiding hatred of everything Western, have become a proxy despite many obvious points of conflict. Hate is powerful

Labour essentially lost this election to people even further left.

For the beleaguered British public, Reform UK were the ones to vote for and they didn’t despite the majority being tired of decline at the hands of globalists.

The election was not so much won by the Greens as it was lost by Reform UK and for reasons anyone can see except the party itself.

Lost in a metropolitan bubble

Why did Reform lose? It seems hard to believe a group of gender confused eco-cranks could command enough votes to win if normal people came out to vote. The problem is they didn’t.

The overall turnout was under fifty percent. This number included most Muslims, a minority in the area, but enough to get the win. A much smaller group of white British voted for Reform UK so this election was partly decided by the locals not voting at all. It is easy to see why.

The “right-wing” Reform candidate fought a carefully inoffensive campaign that appealed to no one. The Greens went all in on identity and revelled in overturning tradition.

Reform talked about things nobody cared about. They employed a safe centrist metropolitan message designed above all to not offend brown people, a group who had no intention of ever voting for them.

By comparison, the Greens talked about Gaza and making borders much more open. They made no bones about it; they focused on the Muslim vote. The Green candidate never once talked about environmentalism, climate change or Britain’s demented energy policies. These were irrelevant to the voting base they targeted.

They even ran campaign videos and posters in foreign languages, a literal first for an election in Britain causing widespread outrage.

This video was complemented with multiple poster campaigns in Bengali and Urdu. There was no attempt to hide it. The Greens boasted about it online, revelling in the fact many couldn’t even speak English yet were voting in a national election. Even establishment media shills, not known for their radical stance against immigration, were rattled by this.

Reform tried to placate people who would never vote for them as they were perceived as the white racist party despite being a centrist, pro-immigration group endorsed by the establishment.

Like Republicans in the USA, Reform UK shied away from any stance that might have won them support and instead squandered energy on convincing people who hate them. Worse, they often condemned the views of their natural voting base who want immigration brought under control, and all to appeal to a London-based media who view discussions about immigration as the stuff of extremism.

The Greens completely ignored the right and insulted them to the delight of their supporters. They went all in on anything their audience wanted to hear; anti-Israel, Palestine, the racist British and their colonization of the world. They never missed a chance to rub it in.

Curiously, in the aftermath, the Reform UK candidate, Matt Goodwin, a capable speaker and experienced media personality, clashed further with his critics when asked about his unwillingness to discuss immigration and its obvious effect on the area.

He dug a very deep hole for himself when he responded by reminding his critics he didn’t want to alienate immigrant voters and suggested widespread anxiety about immigration was racist.

Perhaps Matt Goodwin should have written his posters in Urdu? This is one of the Green ones telling the neo-Britons who to vote for.

This absurdity, Matt Goodwin condemning his support base for their legitimate concerns, and his own sensitivity around Bangladeshis and Urdu speakers, demonstrated the absolute moral bankruptcy of the political class. It encompassed all that was wrong with them, their party and their inability to win this election.

Their tone-deaf comments insulted their base and demonstrated their acceptance of the very demographic change that angers their natural voters.

That is why they lost despite their claims of voting irregularities.

The future is about tribal identity

The greens and the Muslims are unnatural bedfellows. But their common identity is shaped around their hatred of the West and their wish to destroy it.

Both groups are aggressively pro-immigration and anti-British. They would clear out every museum and deprive every Briton of their heritage if they could. They would flood the country with tens of millions from the global south. Open borders would be the reality should they form a government.

Getting the message yet? Reform UK didn’t. They reject what this image tells them. The winners harnessed tribal voting and made no bones about it.

Around these negative drives a shaky alliance has emerged. Who can say how long it will last.

The election provided a glimpse of the future. Politics will increasingly be about identities like the Islamoleft alliance. Currently we are seeing synthetic groupings based on nominal shared values. In this case an anti-West coalition. In time this will likely degenerate into an overt anti-white cause, then it will be pro-Islam when the rainbow gay climate people are expelled.

Once this becomes the norm then elections really become ethnic headcounts as we see in the handful of multi-ethnic societies around the world today. They are not known for their stability or their fairness.

Europeans are the least tribal group. We pride ourselves on being colourblind and individualistic.

But that isn’t working any more as the election at Manchester demonstrated. The whites did not come out to vote as a bloc, unlike the immigrant groups who voted Green, which means pro-gay, pro-trans, energy poverty and economic decline, none of which Muslims actually want. Little of it mattered. They stopped any chance of an anti-immigration party gaining a foothold.

Coordinating voting via a large network of mosques, they had a clear advantage over locals who found no one they could vote for. The native Britons after all still think like traditional Europeans.

But that will change.

Many will be forced into tribal thinking because future elections will look like this one. They will be won by those who can harness blocs, the most coordinated of which are Muslims, closely followed by non-white immigrants generally.

They all sense blood in the water as the numbers are growing in their favour thanks to open borders and an unwillingness to deport even convicted criminals. They are energetically helped along by the Green Party types, almost all of whom are native Britons and European with an inexplicable hatred of their homeland.

So despite reluctance, many will be forced into a tribe no matter how unnatural it feels.

There may come a time where anti-tribalism will be seen as quaint. Future historians will perhaps note our reluctance to adopt such divisive tactics, especially against people who had weaponized the concept of “inclusion”. But an anti-tribal stance will become untenable as other forces round on us. The Islamoleft are already anti-Western. They are certainly not going to stop the destruction of British culture. They delight in it, albeit with each faction focusing on different aspects.

It is one thing for different tribes to clash, but quite another for those who elevated themselves above tribalism and extended the hand of friendship to be dragged back into the fray because their goodwill has been abused.

The response to such a betrayal is likely to be energetic, to put it mildly.

Perhaps future historians in Britain will look back to the Gorton and Denton by-election near Manchester as the fork in the road when Western man had some tough decisions to make.

Time will tell.