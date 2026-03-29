Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

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Boflys's avatar
Boflys
2d

Well done. In Europe and the US it seems like lots of the white men no longer care about being called names like racist or Nazi. Of course we’re turning racist, how could a white guy not with govts allowing atrocities? And Germany got Nazis for the same reasons, Weimar Germany and its lack of decency and communism brought a backlash against those horrible things. Germany was better off Nazi than communist truth be told. It’s time the politicians stop apologizing for noticing things.

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1 reply by Spiff
Stuffysays's avatar
Stuffysays
2d

"Future historians" - if Islam succeeds there will be no future historians.

The solution to all this horror is, of course, totally obvious but without any means of implementation. Deportation, remigration. Call it what you like but simply close down all the systems which pander to non natives - no foreign language translations of official documents, no halal, no public/official observance of non Christian festivals, no special treatment of non natives.

Obviously, this is all horrendously racist and wicked and typical of white supremacist thought and the Guardian and BBC would collapse with a fit of vapours. Which is why no politician would dream of suggesting it.

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