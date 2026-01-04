It is encouraging to live in an era where so much is now under scrutiny. Despite constant doom and gloom there is a great deal to be optimistic about, not the least of which is the growing trend of questioning much we used to take for granted. Ordinary people are now noticing all manner of things they ought not to. 2026 may be a rough year for some.

Our world is crazy. There is a palpable sense it is controlled by madmen.

More accurately, it seems to be run by the inept and the deranged. Many are enthusiasts for disgraced ideas from the past, especially utopian notions repeatedly demolished by real life.

Because their ideas don’t actually work, they eventually fail.

Along the path to failure are lots of smaller disasters. And while these unfold, people notice.

Diversity, immigration, demographic change

Most Western nations are being flooded with immigrants from the global south. They hail from countries with poor track records, endemic corruption and plenty of violence.

The promised assimilation is absent. They are not becoming us. What this means for ordinary people is the world now resides within our borders.

The effects of this cannot be hidden.

Now even those who were pro-immigration are asking questions. Why are we tolerating their habits and customs in our country? Why are we allowing foreign criminals to remain here? Why are they entitled to bring in unproductive family members like some kind of lottery scheme?

The visibility of mass immigration was always its weakest point and that is now asserting itself as normal people openly push back.

The manufactured slogan, diversity is our strength, looks increasingly like the focus-grouped PR messaging it actually is as the strengths fail to materialize.

Questions are being asked about the wisdom of this unravelling experiment.

Climate, energy consumption and environmental zealotry

Climate anxiety has been seized upon by Western politicians as the best method to usher in utopia. It promises all the levers they need to manage society. New taxes, rationing, monitoring consumption, even social credit schemes.

As long as we ignore the failed predictions. We still have icebergs and polar bears. The ozone layer is doing fine. Manhattan has yet to be flooded.

People are looking again at the endless recycling requirements and the hassle from environmentalists about eating meat, buying clothes or flying on planes. It is being recognized as modern puritanism not environmental concern.

Electric cars are now understood as an expensive dead end as their market collapses, so what else are they getting wrong? Should we look again at coal-fired power stations or nuclear? That’s what the Chinese are doing.

People are noticing because the predictions and the policies are so absurd.

Radical feminism and the destruction of Western women

And what of femtopia? In a previous era news was channelled through a captured media, so the promotion of feminist ideas was absolute. No criticism was possible.

Now the desolation wrought by feminism is broadcast voluntarily by women on social media. The empty homes, the lack of children, the bleak reality of the corporate job. Shattered lives and absent families, all in the wake of a sexual revolution women don’t profit from despite the aggressive promotion.

Who really has a career? Certainly not the doped-up wine box ladies complaining online about jobs they hate. It is being openly questioned as the radfems repeat their hollow mantras to an increasingly jaded audience asking for answers.

Then there are the omissions. Lots of talk about widespread misogyny in the West, but nothing on headscarves, burkas and polygamy, all on the rise and visible too.

The sisterhood are equally silent on the rapes and abuses of women and girls while still reminding us of the dangers of an invisible patriarchy.

No one believes this now except the mentally ill stuck in echo chambers. And that now seems to be what feminism is, a retreat into fantasy with familiar European villains the feminists know are kind enough to indulge their ravings without stoning them to death.

People are noticing and we are told many of the noticers are the young who have time to change course.

LGBTQWERTY+ rights

The fabulous genderbending rainbow party seems to have struck its iceberg. Everyone is bored with it.

In some places tolerance led to pride events that degenerated into public indecency. We’ve all seen the pictures. We now understand where it goes when some are let off the hook.

The drag queens in libraries didn’t help. Nor does the general insanity of the trans movement. No one believes they are women trapped in men’s bodies and we have grown tired of their histrionics.

Some are now revisiting where it all started. The trajectory of gay rights has become a blueprint for activism in the West. Initial calls for cultural changes are presented as a drive for equal treatment but quickly mutate into appeals for special privileges when society acquiesces. Weakness is immediately sensed and further demands are made. Invented orthodoxies are imposed and eventually no deviation is tolerated. We go from raising up some perceived victim group to being dominated by them and their intolerant philosophies, and all because we are nice.

Exploitation is the word people are now using. Manipulating our desire to see people treated fairly. This has bled into the immigration debate as we reconsider what tolerance actually gets us. It seems to be our own civility we are examining. Why bother if we are insulted and abused as a consequence? It certainly isn’t working for us.

People are noticing the pushiness. Lots of awkward questions are emerging from a once untouchable realm.

Foreign influence and ethnic mafias

Many forces tear us apart, not all of them home grown or native. International organizations like the United Nations are one celebrated example. Overseas registered charities and foundations another.

We witness billionaires tinkering in international affairs, our own and others. A powerful globalist class operate in their wake to the detriment of patriots everywhere.

Some countries ban them from operating. We don’t, and every day a new revelation emerges about some mysterious local charity appearing from nowhere, with paid staff, premises, fancy logos and websites. People ask who is paying for all this? Where do they come from? How can the rights of penniless refugees or promoting transgender poetry attract such lavish funding?

We sometimes find out it is financed by a distant group with no loyalty to us, our people or our homeland, yet they operate with all the legal protections afforded a native. Some are even known to be hostile to our continued existence, and their supported causes reflect this bigotry.

How is this allowed we ask?

We used to dismiss such talk as conspiracy, now it is documented online for anyone to see. Foreign nationals, foreign intelligence agencies, competing cultural groups, each with their own agenda. Holders of dual nationality and even ethnic mafias operating with impunity. More of this is now under scrutiny with an ever-wider array of people asking awkward questions.

People are noticing, and they are making connections that used to only be discussed behind closed doors.

What a time to be alive

Western democracies are run on propaganda. This works best via unquestioned saturation. Much of it is poor quality. It is not meant to be sophisticated. It is designed to be everywhere and crowd out alternative views.

This dependency on marketing and manipulation tells us something about who we are.

The ruling class feel the need to lie because they understand we would reject the truth. We would object to their ambitions unless they are disguised to be more palatable.

Our even-handedness is well known, and it is this rare trait that is often abused today. Manipulators use marketing techniques to evoke sympathy to further their own goals. For example, corporations and business owners want cheap labour from the global south to drive down wages so we see footage of desperate people fleeing warzones with the details omitted. As with most propaganda it works well enough if we don’t peer too close and alternative viewpoints are absent.

But as the consequences accumulate, as the benefits fail to materialize, the lies are exposed. A dangerous situation for the liars.

People are questioning the broken world they inhabit and they are drawing conclusions. Diversity is just discrimination against us. Radical feminism does not benefit ordinary women. Environmental conservation has been hijacked to usher in collectivist ideas we instinctively reject.

None of it can work with us, hence the deceit, hence the panicking at the noticing.

To those willing to put in a little effort there has never been a better time to be aware or curious. Information is everywhere.

There is a kind of awakening happening, and it is unfolding right now despite stiff resistance from established interests.

A great questioning is emerging. More are challenging standard narratives as they collapse when they meet reality.

It is amazing to live through this despite the colossal resources poured into narrative management. Watching them collapse one by one is almost worth the grief they have caused.

The noticing and the questioning is happening now. It is not new. It is simply reaching critical mass as more look at the mess our leaders have created.

Our rulers are not omnipotent. They don’t even seem particularly able. They are losing control of the propaganda despite the resources spent to maintain it. They are yesterday’s men.

Conversely, we are still here. Thanks to the great questioning millions are joining us. This is our immune response to their power. It is this questioning trait their lies attempt to circumvent, and it is now failing.

The future will be ours, not theirs.

What a time to be alive.