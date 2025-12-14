Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

Tardigrade
Dec 14

'The reality of climate is different from the narrative. It is resilient, as many things are. Our obsession is arrogance. A belief we matter more than we do. Intellectuals are prone to get lost in their theories of how the world ought to work. Activists then latch on to their utopian ideas to gain some sense of meaning in their lives. Society also has people lacking conscience who will profit from anything no matter how much damage it causes. Combining these two, dreamers with schemers, is often lethal.'

A pretty good nutshell, right there. Ideologues plus opportunists.

5 replies by Spiff and others
Compsci's avatar
Compsci
Dec 14

“And yet we sense a change in the air.”

You are a hopeless optimist. However, the (sane) world needs such optimism. As usual, an excellently written missive. Now for the pessimist view from myself.

No disagreement with your premises, but my fear is that the realization that is upon us may come too late to make much of a difference in the final outcome. How many generations have come into existence since this madness has taken hold? I count three plus—including “Boomers”, of which I am one. Soon there will be no generations left to educate and inform those remaining of how things once were in our society—much less lead. It’s not for nothing that the ancient Chinese developed “execution of the three generations” as a form of extreme punishment.

The importing of non-Western, third world peoples as well as genetically induced “spiteful mutants” will soon represent the majority of the populace, at least here in the U.S. (if not already). These people have little ability to understand, nor thrive in a first world technological, capitalistic society as we once aspired to as a nation. This seems the fate of Western democracies as I now view them—to decline to a level of their (new) population’s innate ability and behavior proclivities.

6 replies by Spiff and others
