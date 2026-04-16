Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

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Marvin's avatar
Marvin
Apr 16

Spot on.

I'd add, if there are reparations to be paid, they should be paid to the White people.

White people, by any reasonable measure, are the greatest benefactors mankind has ever known. They benevolently spread civilization all over the World and subsidize the existence of much of it to this day. Without Whites, most of the world would still be hunting&gathering, cultivating grains or raising cattle, and dying of basic infections.

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
Apr 16

If I was PM of my nation, what I would do after that resolution would be:

a) Stop all funding of and payments to any UN organisation, UN itself, and any NGO working on behalf of the UN until such a time the resolution is revoked in toto

b) Immediately end all aid to any African nation (I'd do that anyway), to any NGO working there, and immediately enforce VISA for anyone travelling from any African nation, ante-dated to 1990

c) Immediately revoke all citizenships and residency/labour-permits awarded to any person from Africa, and give them 72 hours to leave or face imprisonment in an internment camp

That's for starters.

Now, imagine if you will all of the EU doing the above in response. No talks, no threats, no handwaving or offer of negotiation or anything - just the decisions delivered as fait accompli to the respective recipients, and no acknowledgement of any complaints or noises from them in response.

Only a single message sent to all major MSM:

"The only thing to be discussed, after all the leaders of all the African nations backing this apologises on their knees, in public, at the UN building, is how much said nations owe Europe for the investments done during colonisation and how a full audit of how the trillions in aid given African nations has been spent"

When they act up, start stopping any vessel carrying an African flag entering European waters and conduct full inspections that vessel, cargo and crew is on the up and up, and confiscate all vessels and cargo found in violation of statutes.

That would shut them up right quick.

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