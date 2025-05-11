Recently, John Carter published an article exploring the fate of Shiloh Hendrix, the Minnesota woman caught on camera liberally using the word “nigger.”

A Somali gentleman filmed and uploaded a video and it soon went viral. You can probably guess the rest.

Condemnation was swift. She was comprehensively doxxed. Her private details were published online, including her phone and social security numbers. One of her kids may not be able to return to his school. Her employer had also been contacted. It was only a matter of time before she found herself unemployed and possibly homeless.

She set up a GiveSendGo appeal since she was facing financial destruction and needed a modest $10,000 to relocate. At the time of writing this has exceeded $750,000 in donations. An unusual show of support for a young woman caught up in a situation we have seen unfold countless times.

John Carter identified this as a pivot point where magic words no longer carry the weight they once did. This is likely true for those donating to Hendrix’s fund and may reflect a deeper shift in attitude in the United States.

I recommend you read his take here:

As he argues, everyone notices the dysfunction of America, especially its strained race relations, but no one is allowed to comment publicly. Saying anything out loud is forbidden.

America’s racial dynamics are ruled by an enforced double standard where the white majority must suppress observations that acknowledge ethnic and cultural differences, while still being affected by them in multiple ways.

This results in white Americans living in fear of social ruin if they speak candidly about race or troubling demographic changes.

Language is policed to reinforce this state of affairs. Racial slurs are especially condemned and often met with hysteria if the speaker is white. The term used by Shiloh Hendrix is the most famous monicker of them all thanks to decades of attention and even has its own polite semi-usable form, the N-word.

John Carter argues whites in America are aware of the intense imbalance at play. A white person will be destroyed for using a word blacks themselves use casually and in public, even on television and other forms of entertainment.

This special word is treated as a sacred taboo, a linguistic symbol of America’s racial guilt and power structures. Saying this word, especially if white, brings disproportionate social and economic punishment.

Except this time.

A rebuke from white America

The level of support Shiloh Hendrix has received is a kind of rebuke from white America, sick of being the nation’s punch bag.

By donating to the fund Americans are publicly abandoning the artificial sensitivities they have been forced to adopt to cope with colossal changes to society.

People like Hendrix have been living deep within multicultural America her whole life in a way the blank slate champions never will. Social harmony must seem quite attainable if you live in a 98 percent racially homogenous compound surrounded by scientists and academics. In such environments indelicate language is easy to decry because there is rarely any need to label others so similar to oneself.

Language supervision is an inevitable containment strategy for unpopular policies adopted in Western nations that use magical thinking in an attempt to usurp reality. When real life intrudes people notice, then they say things out loud, hence the need to control this activity and persuade people it is abnormal.

We then witness the comedy situation of poor people forced to make the greatest efforts to accommodate the utopian folly of rapid demographic change relentlessly condemned by those most distant from its effects. Media pundits on million-dollar salaries telling white trash their observations about their disintegrating world must be wrong.

Many are tired of being lectured in this way and are exhausted with the punishments doled out to those who dare speak about things they can directly observe.

White Europeans are the only group who self-censor in this way. They are the only ethnic group who castigate their own people for noticing reality.

It has long been predicted the abuse of this quirk of whites will lead to the demise of our sensitivity about ethnic and cultural differences. This seems to be happening. The contributors to Shiloh Hendrix’s fund don’t care what she said.

Tired of being condemned

We still maintain a strong aversion to using language perceived as degrading to individuals or groups. This extends to Shiloh Hendrix too. She aimed her comments at a five-year-old black child she accused of stealing from her bag. It is easy to condemn this even in a stressed-out mother.

However, the overwhelming show of support was not about language, but about the inevitable punishment doled out to a young woman easily impoverished. Do any of us believe a young black mother making off the cuff comments about a white child would have faced destitution after an incident like this?

Only white America is treated this way. And that has worn very thin indeed. The only demographic to energetically embrace colour-blindness is routinely abused by those unwilling to look beyond ethnicity themselves. To her detractors this is all about race. That white bitch had it coming.

This is not just morally imbalanced, it is short sighted. It is abusing the one group willing to overlook differences between people in an attempt to get along. No one else bothers, indeed the world views it as suicidal.

This attempt at elevating ourselves above our differences is ultimately based on goodwill, a rare virtue easily destroyed by the ungrateful.

The gradual collapse of this goodwill is at the core of the response we are seeing to the Shiloh Hendrix witch-hunt.

What is being trampled on is the inherent attraction whites have to fairness. This led us down the disastrous civil rights path, but ironically is the European trait nonwhites, progressives and the powerful are unwisely abusing. Our sense of fair play is not being reciprocated. Rather, it is being exploited and has been for decades.

Once enough whites sense they themselves are being unfairly treated then that could trigger the same routines that made us champion others and attempt to elevate them to equal status. Colossal, expensive, unthinkable moral crusades demanding unimaginable resources. That’s how we roll. When it kicks off we go all in. Call it misplaced altruism if you wish, but it is a force that has changed the world in a way no other group can.

The contributions to Shiloh Hendrix’s fund are a tiny, localized example of the kind of cultural solidarity that may now be emerging. Our ruling class will view this with horror given their fear of an organized, coherent sense of ethnic awareness among whites and what it would mean for all who aim to destroy us, from social media drones to central bank owners. Emergent tribal affinity among white Europeans would literally change the world.

What next?

Few are endorsing the use of racial slurs. They are rarely employed by whites and most find them impolite as well as imprecise. Although the taboos seem to be dying since other cultural groups do not share our sense of restraint.

As a result many can understand the exasperation felt by the Shiloh Hendrixes everywhere. Being aggressively scrutinized while others get off scot-free, tiptoeing around the sensitivities of foreign groups who openly dislike you, and even living within the general sense of chaos and social mistrust multiculturalism brings with it.

Watching as your life is transformed by immigration and expected to embrace no-human-is-illegal claptrap promoted by the comfortable for whom it is all an elaborate LARP or opportunity to signal virtue while upbraiding poor white trash for not doing more to adapt to their now unrecognizable hometowns.

The onesidedness of this is absurd and obviously so, the sign of a sick society. Until now the taboos preventing us reporting this state of affairs have endured thanks to induced guilt. But that now seems to be changing.

Anyone can sympathize with the fund contributors desperate for any method to convey their displeasure. Doing so in a restrained but meaningful way is very much a European trait after all. Other groups would burn down their neighbourhood or start a riot, so it demonstrates how civilized some are even when angry.

But not forever it would seem. White America is pushing back. So far it is a polite, limited rebuke, but it is there.

We may eventually look back to this moment and recognize it as a pivotal point as John Carter suggests. A Rubicon where Europeans and their colonial cousins decided they’d had quite enough of goodwill being thrown back in their face.

We must remember what the powerful fear most is white Europeans developing the same ethnic awareness everyone else possesses. Much of the angst rippling through society is just this, a phenomenon others take for granted but verboten for the civilization builders.

If this awareness grows then our world inevitably changes.

The contributors to Shiloh Hendrix’s fund have already taken action towards that sense of solidarity. How many will join them over the next few years?

Further reading