Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

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Humdeedee's avatar
Humdeedee
May 11, 2025

Yours is a fair and balanced assessment of this incident. I've read and listened to quite a few opinions, John Carter's being one of the best. You both extract the motivations, correctly I believe, of the contributors to Shiloh Hendrix's GoFundMe.

The noisy activists and hypocrites, those in their protected shelters of wealth and separation who are misanthropic toward humans unlike themselves, looking down their haughty noses and judging, while hiding behind their virtue signaling are the sowers of dissension and hate. They are the true racists.

I enjoyed reading your take on this subject. Thank you.

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9 replies by Spiff and others
Thunder Road's avatar
Thunder Road
May 11, 2025

A couple more Shiloh Hendrixes and the whole charade is over. I'll take her over George Floyd every fucking day and twice on Sundays.

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