Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meemanator's avatar
Meemanator
4d

It is common knowledge here in the US that the liberal elites who have shoved mass immigration down our throats are simply following the plan to over populate and replace with secure lifetime voters. They, the elites, never have to deal with the consequences, of course. They move about in their protected bubbles, armed guards and walls around their estates. I am actually surprised that there hasn't been an uptick in covert vigilante activity. We have been conditioned to be at war with ourselves which is the craftiest way to decimate an entire civilization. The irony is - the elites in their ivory towers have no idea how the real world works.

Reply
Share
12 replies by Spiff and others
John's avatar
John
4d

Nailed it.

Reply
Share
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Spaceman Spiff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture