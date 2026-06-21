Over the last few weeks Britain has been grappling with an incident in Belfast that illustrates how life has declined here.

A man was savagely attacked by an illegal immigrant and sustained serious injuries, including losing an eye. He was almost beheaded until a passerby intervened and the police were called.

Word soon spread. The local response was swift. Migrant centres and housing used to process illegal immigrants were targeted. No one was hurt, but many properties were burned. Immigrants were chased from the area.

Clashes with the police were inevitable. Ulster has a long history of unrest.

The traditional media have been forced to cover the event. It was too blatant to ignore, the preferred method.

Their message was predictable. Racist thugs causing unrest and mayhem.

The media focused on the destruction, the implied violence and the energy. Much of the reporting was stripped of context with minimal mention of the assault that triggered it.

This is standard operating procedure now. Virtually everything is narrative management. It usually works well. But only if real life can be ignored.

Selling a narrative

The headlines produced by traditional media are a key source of information about events for the educated classes. Their views of the world are shaped by this and reinforced by repeated exposure.

One of the headlines referred to the unrest in Belfast as racist riots, not race riots. A typical manipulation.

There is a lot in that term, and it encourages the notion we can safely look away from the detail since these people are thugs. No one need consider whether they have a point to make about immigration policy or intolerable conditions caused by misplaced compassion.

That is how propaganda works. It reassures the believers. It confirms they are on the right side of history even while the world burns. It is designed to comfort.

Most of the West is run in this way. Narratives shape public opinion to support the interests of the ruling class. They reinforce righthink and identify the out-group, those who cannot grasp the grand belief systems governing society.

The implied assumption is a lack of sophistication. Some among us miss the bigger picture. That is why we throw tantrums and burn police cars.

Much of this is aimed at the non-governing elites, the educated middle classes who run most organizations. They are the group most likely to seek out a mental framework with which to understand the world.

Propaganda is powerful but it doesn’t work when the narrative becomes disconnected from reality.

Fiction isn’t real life

The Belfast racist thuggery narrative was compelling stuff. Masked youths burning cars and clashing with police. Scared immigrants and cinematic visuals completed the picture. Nice middle class people are appalled at social unrest. They instinctively fear it.

It is easy then to accept the spin. Our biggest threat is the “far right” not the illegal immigrant who might behead you in the street.

In among the dramatic visuals and fear it is an easy sell. It must be tempting to rely on this to promote your ideas and shape public opinion.

But the real reasons for the burned-out cars still exist. The distrust of the police and the criminal justice system remain undiscussed.

The insanity of shipping in hostile immigrants to very poor neighbourhoods is not considered except to condemn the locals who must live with the consequences.

More broadly, the visible failure of multiculturalism cannot be admitted by anyone in power. So the fictions continue and the backlash is blamed on mobs, on thugs, on the uneducated

That used to work. But reality is still there underneath the fabricated stories.

And these days it is not hard to find since the establishment no longer control the flow of information as they once did.

Many videos are circulating of interviews with people in Belfast who paint a bleak picture of life at the receiving end of unwanted diversity. They explain the sexual assaults against young girls, the random violence and the fear normal people have for their safety.

None of this context is presented as it paints too accurate a picture of intolerable conditions anyone would object to. It contradicts their favoured narratives. Diversity, after all, is our strength.

Real life exists outside the managed narratives

Reality always asserts itself and it will be a surprise to those who can currently ignore it. This is not just immigration and its effects, it is climate policy, monetary policy, security policy and all the rest.

The ruling class sell their ambitions with stories and hope the effects are not felt by the decision makers until late in the day. A short-term strategy if ever there was one.

Graffiti in Belfast. A sentiment held by many across the country. The decision makers reject this as nothing but racism or Islamophobia. If anything it helps their cause as the educated classes can dismiss critics as hateful thugs.

It can work for a while. It can even garner support from the impressionable. People embrace anti-racism and feel great condemning racist thugs.

They trash climate deniers as scientific illiterates. Anti-gay and anti-trans campaigners can be dismissed as homophobic bigots.

This cultivated smugness works. It feeds many delusions. It reinforces biases and strengthens the forcefield keeping the bubble inflated.

Importantly, scrutiny can be avoided. Ideal for ruinous policies that don’t work.

Fairly typical coverage from the British media. Scant mention of what the locals have to deal with, but in-depth analysis of how the “far right” are using tragedies to bolster their cause. There is always an implied superiority here. The plebs are being misled by ruthless fascists and need the paternalistic protection of their intellectual superiors. This seems to be how many progressives think. They cannot conceive of normal people with legitimate grievances about mass immigration that are not blind hate but are instead the consequence of hard-won experience of multiculturalism and its erosion of social bonds.

But an establishment that cannot attend to reality is overtaken by it. And that is increasingly what is happening. Britain’s powerful rely on narrative management. Most of their resources are spent on manipulating perception not solving actual problems.

The soothing myths to reassure the chattering classes have become a dependency. Like a stiff drink to calm the nerves, fine in limited doses, but not as a foundation for anything except misery in the long run.

Their reliance on fiction has created a fantasy world that until recently could be indulged by those wealthy enough to live away from the reality of their decisions.

This in turn has led to a litany of atrocious ideas that only exist in the West yet none of them are working. Most are crumbling into dust. In many cases they are incubating very serious decline that has become visible even to the cheerleaders.

Diversity destroys a nation and the bonds that hold it together.

Novel ideas about energy production harms industry and eventually kills people in cooler nations.

Globalism erases cultures, turning everywhere into an unsafe nowhereland like a violence-prone shopping mall you cannot leave.

We are here and our ruling class have no idea why it is not working.

Many believed the manufactured narratives because it made them feel good. Focus-grouped stories fit well with people’s biases. They go down easily because they avoid the complexities inherent in real life.

The entire immigration narrative is reduced to “inclusion” and a rejection of racism without examining the destructive consequences. All criticism is dismissed as hate.

But that is not how life works. No narrative can overturn reality. Simplistic models do not reflect complex real-life situations and never have. They are worthless for planning or managing countries.

It doesn’t even work in provinces. The predicament of people in Northern Ireland is the same as the rest of the West. We are becoming minorities in our own homeland, something we are hardwired to resist. Some just see it sooner, but the nice middle classes will feel it eventually as the world closes in on them.

The response is ever more fiction to placate those who are beginning to panic, to reassure them the people trying to protect their communities from foreign violent men are criminals.

Their narratives are disconnected from reality, so they increasingly look like fiction. And fiction won’t save the ruling class or their minions when reality comes for them.

Belfast’s grim fate is going to be everyone’s future. Burning police cars, race riots, destruction and foreign men committing random acts of barbarity. No one voted for this.

The world created by the storytellers has run its course. Belfast is just chapter one in what comes next for Britain and ultimately the rest of the West.