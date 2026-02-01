Postcards from the Abyss

Postcards from the Abyss

Stuffysays
Stuffysays
1d

Funnily enough, I was only thinking this morning about the cowardice of us all. I was wondering where all the men are. Where all the furious men are who have seen the rapes and murders of innocent women and girls who could be their wives, mothers and daughters. I remember all the Poll Tax riots when people took furiously to the streets over paying tax. Now they might walk along the streets waving a flag but there appears to be no fury left. How is it that the natives are so cowered and timid that they let cocky arrogant men from backward third world countries come here and act like they own the place? As Shelley said long ago "We are many, they are few". Doesn't matter who the "they" are, there are still more of "us" but we appear to be fat, lazy, stupid, scared, ignorant and simply no longer the people our ancestors were.

Rikard
1d

Different ways of thinking. Different personalities.

To some people, lacking a driver's license means you cannot drive a car. The rule (no matter why it exists) is reality.

To others, a smaller group than the first, lacking a driver's license means you are not legally allowed to drive a car. But you can, if you are at all physically able to. How well is separate to the rule. Under what circumstances you would drive without a license is also separate to the rule.

(After all, near 100% of all traffic accidents are caused by drivers with a license...)

And the scary thing about it is, the second mindset that many of us oppositionals share to some degree, is the exact same mindset that the rulers share:

The rule is words, it's not really real. Thus, the rule is an instrument for the realisation of your will. Thus your will supercedes any rule.

Thus your will is the only rule.

And success the only measure of right and evil.

What then is to be done when the rules are evil?

What then is the duty to do to the makers and upholders of evil rules?

