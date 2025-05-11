Welcome
I am confused about what is happening to our world. It seems to make no sense at times. Sky high inflation, economic decline, pointless wars.
Perhaps worst of all is the role of traditional media. They increasingly seem to be part of the problem rather than report on it.
The steep descent of the West bothers many, including me. I am exploring ideas, themes and events as they emerge. Sometimes all we can do is question what we see even if we have no answers ourselves.
These are my most popular posts.
Observations about society
Propaganda is dying ~ Western countries are run using propaganda, but these fictions can no longer compete with reality.
Don’t make me hit you again ~ Narratives to control Britain's population are beginning to fail.
The tinpot gods of the West ~ Western leaders are increasingly deranged and sadistic; malignant narcissism is everywhere.
This season of The West is atrocious ~ The West imagined as a failing TV show; they need new writers.
Total IQ versus available IQ ~ Why do some of the brightest people in society display low IQ behaviours?
Newspaper brains and television souls ~ What Charles Bukowski might think of life today.
Reflections on life
It’s not all doom and gloom. Many of these are to remind us life is amazing and very much worth living. I hope you agree.
You tarried with trifles ~ What American author Frank Herbert had to say about the lure of the trivial.
Take more chances ~ What an 85 year old woman teaches us about how we live life.
Rage against death ~ We don't get long, so use it to make your mark.
Life is action ~ Have a better life by doing more.
The purpose of life is a glorious death ~ Awareness of death can cultivate a better, more relevant life.
Life is electric, bro ~ Don't be a doomer; life is pretty amazing.
