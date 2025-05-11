Welcome

I am confused about what is happening to our world. It seems to make no sense at times. Sky high inflation, economic decline, pointless wars.

Perhaps worst of all is the role of traditional media. They increasingly seem to be part of the problem rather than report on it.

The steep descent of the West bothers many, including me. I am exploring ideas, themes and events as they emerge. Sometimes all we can do is question what we see even if we have no answers ourselves.

Everything is free to read, so if you can’t afford a paid subscription you can still access everything. If you like it please consider subscribing.

It’s not all doom and gloom. Many of these are to remind us life is amazing and very much worth living. I hope you agree.

